Pennsylvania topped 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Saturday's update, with 1.597 new patients, the Department of Health reports.
That brings the state total to 10,017, with positive tests in 65 out of 67 counties.
Cambria County has reported six cases, up by two from Friday's report. Somerset County remained at three cases.
New cases were also reported in several area counties. Indiana County also added two cases and now has nine confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedford, Blair, and Clearfield each had one new case. Totals are Bedford, four; Blair, five; and Clearfield seven.
The department also reported 34 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 136. The new deaths included five in western Pennsylvania. Beaver County reported four new deaths for a total of six and Allegheny County had its third patient die.
Butler County previously reported two deaths, Fayette County has had one death and Lawrence County reports two deaths.
The new report of 1,597 confirmed cases represents a 16% increase in total COVID-19 patients, which is slightly lower than in recent weeks. The daily increase has been within a percentage or two of 20% since the state's numbers began surging in mid-March.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative to date.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.