SOMERSET – A 73-year-old man who died Thursday at State Correctional Institution at Somerset is the prison’s first inmate to die from complications of COVID-19.
The inmate, whose name was not provided, had been at SCI-Somerset since Oct. 1, serving a sentence for indecent assault of a juvenile. He died at a local hospital, the Department of Corrections said in a press release.
“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”
SCI-Somerset reports 274 inmate cases and 75 staff cases, the Department of Corrections website shows.
“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”
Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation at the prison or local hospitals, depending on the level of medical care required. Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return.
