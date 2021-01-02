State Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican serving Westmoreland and Somerset counties, died Saturday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg following an apparent brain aneurysm, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said in a statement.
"On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese," Benninghoff said.
Reese was 42.
He is survived by his wife Angela and three children.
"More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father," Benninghoff said.
Reese announced on Dec. 7 that he had contracted the coronavirus.
"I recently learned I have tested positive for COVID-19," he said then. "I have been quarantining for the last week awaiting my test results and with the positive test will remain in quarantining until I have recovered. I am grateful to report my symptoms were mild and are subsiding. I'm feeling better as each day passes."
Reese was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.