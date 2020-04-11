The first COVID-19-related death was recorded for Bedford County on Saturday, as the state Department of Health issued its daily update.
There have been four other individuals diagnosed with the virus in Bedford.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Cambria County, bringing the total to 13. There has also been one death in Cambria.
In Somerset County, the number of cases remained steady at 10 with no deaths.
The Department of Health confirmed 1,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21,655.
The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 494. All deaths are among adults, according to the department.
Nearly 100,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania.
Stay-at-home orders and business closures are to remain in place, though Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the daily number of new positive cases has slowed.
"We are seeing new cases every day, but not as many new cases as we saw before," she said. "So the tentative conclusion is we have bent it back."
To date there have been 98,498 negative tests and 21,655 positive tests for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
However, the state is expecting a surge of new cases next week.
"Now is the time to continue those stay-at-home measures," Levine said. "... We've been looking at lots of different models – from Pitt, Penn and the University of Washington, which is a national model, so it does seem to indicate that there will be a surge likely in the southeast and the northeast parts of the state over the next week or more but not all areas of Pennsylvania."
Levine said the surge could later catch up in the western and south central parts of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.