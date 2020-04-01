Nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday by the state Health Department.
Cambria and Somerset counties each had another positive test, bringing each county's total to three in Wednesday's Health Department report.
Statewide, 962 new cases brings the state total to 5,805 confirmed coronavirus patients since the first diagnosis on March 6.
The state also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74.
All new patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Fayette County reported its first death among the county's 14 coronavirus patients.
Eleven new patients brought Westmoreland County's total to 72 and Bedford added a third new case.
Other area counties remain unchanged, with six patients in Indiana and four cases each in Blair and Clearfield counties.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
Check back for updates.
