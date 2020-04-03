Pennsylvania has 1.404 new coronavirus cases in Friday's update, the Department of Health reports. That brings the state total to 8,420, with positive tests in 63 out of 67 counties.
The department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 102.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe.
“We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
The new report of 1,404 confirmed cases represents a 20% increase in total COVID-19 patients. The daily increase has been within a percentage or two of 20% since the state's numbers began surging in mid-March.
There are 53,695 individuals who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania.
In this region, one new case each was reported in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties; five new cases in Fayette County and 26 in Westmoreland County.
Current totals for counties in this region are Cambria, 4; Somerset, 4; Bedford, 3; Indiana, 7; Blair, 4; Clearfield, 5; Fayette 20; and Westmoreland, 110.
Fayette has reported one death among coronavirus patients, which is the only death among the counties listed above.
Elsewhere in the state, Philadelphia's COVID-19 count topped 2,000 Friday, as 432 new cases brought the total to 2,284. Allegheny County's total is now 476 and is the highest in western Pennsylvania.
