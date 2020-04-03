TAYLOR[mdash] Calvin Cleveland, Jr., 44, of Lakewood, NJ. Went to be with the lord on March 27, 2020. Born on October 23, 1975. Viewing will be held at Moskal-Reid Funeral Home on Friday April 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private funeral memorial service will be held for the family at Wor…