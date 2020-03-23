Boscov’s department store is paying employees for two weeks while all company stores, distribution centers and offices are closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boscov’s spokesman Jacob Stein said.
“Employees are still getting paid for a minimum of two weeks, and by that time we are hoping the federal government will have passed an economic stimulus bill or our doors will be allowed to open again,” Stein said.
Boscov’s employs a couple hundred people in Johnstown and many more across all 49 stores, distribution centers and offices.
All Boscov’s locations were closed by last Wednesday, Stein said, following Gov. Tom Wolf’s initial order for “non-essential” businesses to close in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A statement attributed to Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov was released Monday regarding the temporary closures.
“Throughout this crisis, our first priority has always been the health and safety of our coworkers, customers and our communities,” Boscov’s statement read.
“We have been guided by the recommendations of the CDC as well as other medical and governmental authorities. We’ve closed all 49 stores, distribution centers and offices because we believe it is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19. We urge all businesses and individuals to follow the best advice of the medical community and be part of the solution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.