JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A community blood drive next week at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown will allow area residents to respond to a growing shortfall in the nation’s blood supply.
Sponsored by the hospital, the blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs building across Franklin Street from the main hospital.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Dr. Russell Dumire, trauma medical director, said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage, the hospitals said, adding there is a need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage.
On Thursday, acting physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and officials from five major blood banks called on Pennsylvanians to do their part, noting the number of volunteers who regularly donate blood has dramatically decreased through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation, as COVID-19 has prevented some donors from giving blood and impacted the scheduling of blood drives,” Johnson said. “Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate.
“An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care.”
The American Red Cross blood services center in Richland Township is part of the Greater Pennsylvania Region.
Region Medical Director Dr. John Nobiletti was among those participating in Thursday’s press conference in Harrisburg.
“As the supplier of 40% of our nation’s blood supply, and in solidarity with all Pennsylvania blood collection organizations, the American Red Cross stands with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in asking every Pennsylvanian feeling healthy and well to make an appointment to donate today,” Nobiletti said.
About 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States. Type O blood is in the highest demand because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is often used in emergencies when there is not enough time to determine a patient’s blood type. On Thursday, there was only a one-day supply of type O blood available.
A reliable blood supply is crucial to specialty medical services at Conemaugh, Dumire said.
“As the only Level 1 Trauma Center between Hershey and Pittsburgh, we are prepared to treat the most complex emergencies in our region,” he said.
“Our team relies upon donations to the American Red Cross to provide life-saving care in our community.”
Blood transfusions are also used during major surgery and for patients with leukemia, kidney disease or other illnesses that cause anemia.
Anyone who is age 16 or older and weighs at least 120 pounds is eligible to donate blood in Pennsylvania.
Information about scheduling a donation during next week’s event or locating other donation sites is on the Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org.
Appointments for the Conemaugh event may also be scheduled by calling the hospital blood bank at 814- 534-9805.
