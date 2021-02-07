Two area counties – Blair and Westmoreland – had double-digit COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, state health officials said.
Westmoreland County recorded 19 deaths and Blair County added 11, bringing their totals to 636 and 275, respectively, over the past year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday.
Clearfield County added six deaths and now has 110 total.
Locally, Cambria County and Somerset both added three deaths over the two-day span, while Bedford added two.
That brings Cambria County's total to 372 fatalities and Somerset's to 184.
Cambria County added 70 positive cases over the weekend and crossed the 11,000 mark since the onset of the pandemic, with 11,032.
Somerset County has 6,443 cases after adding 29 cases over the weekend, while Bedford added 12 cases and now has 3,690.
Indiana County added 31 cases and now has 4,878 total. The county also climbed to 152 deaths.
Weekly trends
Four of the region's counties had fewer than 10 deaths over the past week – a first since early fall.
Indiana County had just two deaths last week.
Cambria and Somerset both recorded eight deaths – in Cambria County's case, the lowest total since October.
Bedford County had four cases last week.
Blair and Clearfield added 19 and 10, respectively, both of which were two deaths lower than their previous week's total.
Westmoreland County had 31 deaths.
Vaccine tracker
Cambria County recorded more than 2,500 more vaccines administered over the past week, bringing its total since December to 7,788.
At least 3,990 people have received their second doses, health officials said.
Just under 6% of the county's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Pennsylvania, lagging well behind most other states, administered initial doses to approximately 6.7% of its statewide population.
Somerset County now has 3,031 residents, or approximately 4%, who have been given their first doses and 1,513 with their second one.
Bedford County logged approximately 300 more vaccines administered last week to reach 2,298 total.
That total is just under 5% of the county's population.
Blair climbed to 6,085 doses administered and Indiana County is now at 4,349 total.
Westmoreland County is now at 19,686 vaccines distributed – just under 6% – with 8,410 receiving second doses.
