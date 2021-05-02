Blair and Westmoreland counties both added more than 100 COVID-10 cases over the weekend.
Aside from Clearfield and Westmoreland counties, most of the region did not see any new death cases.
Cambria County added 63 positive cases over the weekend to bring its total to 13,822. Cambria County remained at 418 deaths – up three from a week earlier.
Somerset County added 36 cases over the weekend – just eight on Sunday – and remains at 210 deaths.
Somerset has recorded 7,604 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.
Bedford and Indiana added 18 and 24 cases, respectively, over the weekend.
Bedford now has 4,364 cases and 134 deaths – the latter up three from a week earlier.
Indiana added six deaths over the past week.
Blair County is now at 12,636 cases and 323 deaths.
Blair added four deaths over the past week according to state Department of Health figures.
Clearfield is now at 8,209 cases and 139 deaths, also adding four deaths over the past week.
Westmoreland County added 10 deaths over the past week. It has 746 since the arrival of COVID-19.
Statewide Pennsylvania now has 1,154,105 positive cases and 26,253 deaths over the same span.
No additional deaths were reported Sunday. A total of 35 were added on Sunday.
Vaccine totals
Cambria County now has 40,920 people fully vaccinated – more than one in three residents – while the total is at 51,743, counting people whop have received just one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Department of Health.
That is 40% of the county's total population.
While overall vaccination numbers rose to varying degrees across the region, the number of people with just one dose was down compared to a week earlier.
Blair County now has 9,695 people with one dose and 32,748 fully vaccinated for a total of 42,443 – or 35% of the county's population.
Somerset County is at 25,491 total, counting 19,830 people who are fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 33% of the county's residents are at least partly vaccinated.
Indiana is at 26,955 combined – or 32% – with 20,177 people fully vaccinated.
Bedford County is at 12,752, or 26%, with 9,370 fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.