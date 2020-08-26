Blair and Indiana counties each recorded its 10th COVID-19 death and Blair County added its fifth nursing home death in Wednesday’s Department of Health update.
The were 501 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 130,536 cases and 7,624 deaths, the department reported.
Locally, Cambria County added four cases, Blair County added eight, Somerset County added three, Bedford and Clearfield counties each added one, Indiana County added seven and Westmoreland County had 15 new positives.
Blair County now has five deaths listed in nursing and personal care homes. Indiana County’s nursing home deaths did not increase on Wednesday, remaining at four.
Allegheny County added just 14 cases on Wednesday, but topped 10,000 total to reach 10,004. Philadelphia added 98 cases and now has 28,558 total cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.