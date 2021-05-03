Blair County recorded the only new COVID-19 death across Pennsylvania in Monday’s update by the Department of Health.
There were 1,728 additional positive cases recorded statewide on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 1,158,486 cases and 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
New cases and deaths included in Monday’s update were collected on Sunday when there is less testing and death reports are often delayed.
Cambria added 19 cases to bring its totals to 13,841 cases and 418 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 18 cases to reach 7,622 cases and 201 deaths.
Bedford County added nine cases to reach 4,373 cases and 134 deaths.
Blair County added 36 cases, along with the additional death, to reach 12,672 cases and 324 deaths.
Indiana County added 11 cases to reach 5,964 cases and 171 deaths.
Clearfield County added 16 cases to reach 8,225 cases and 139 deaths.
Centre County added 10 cases to reach 16,411 cases and 220 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 53 cases to reach 32,828 cases and 746 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 8,684,978 doses, with 3,548,102 Pennsylvanians now fully vaccinated. Another 1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
