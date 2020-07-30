Blair County added a third COVID-19 death and crossed the 200 case mark Thursday, while Indiana County added nine cases, according to data provided by the Department of Health.
Cambria County added four cases to bring its total to 239, while neighboring Somerset, 117 cases, and Bedford, 127 cases, both added three.
The totals were among 860 positive cases statewide reported Thursday.
Allegheny County once again topped the state in new cases, adding 132 over the past 24 hours. Despite logging 400 more tests than Allegheny, Philadelphia County was behind that mark at 127 confirmed cases.
Across the region, Clearfield County added two cases and now has 122 total. Westmoreland added 31 positives, taking its count to 1,382, while Fayette added 11 cases.
The county now has 363 positives.
The Department of Health said cases involving younger adults continue driving recent surges.
There were 14 additional deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total to 7,176.
Blair County's latest death is the county's third resident to die from the virus.
Blair County Coroner Patti Ross said a man in his 80s succumbed to COVID-19 complications Wednesday.
He was the second person from The Winds, a Duncansville assisted living community, to die from the virus and the third care home resident overall, she said.
Her office has investigated 10 cases, a handful of them transfers from the state prison in Huntingdon that were credited as deaths from that county, she said.
Across the western half of the state, Beaver County added three deaths to bring its total to 88, while Washington County added one fatal to take its total to 11.
The state estimates 75% of Pennsylvania's cases have recovered – or are 30 days removed from their positive test result.
