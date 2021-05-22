The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that, as of Saturday, there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,195,013.
There are 1,250 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 304 patients are in intensive care units.
In this region, Blair County added one death attributed to the virus. No other counties had new COVID-19 deaths reported.
The trend in the 14-day average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down after peaking at 2,661 patients, which is slightly below the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
