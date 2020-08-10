Blair County added nine COVID-19 cases Monday and Cambria County added five, while Pennsylvania recorded 601 across the state.
The counties were the only two in the immediate area to add five or more cases, according to the Department of Health's latest figures.
Somerset and Bedford counties added one case each, while Clearfield and Indiana both added two.
None of those counties added COVID-19 deaths.
The additional cases put Cambria at 341 cases, Somerset at 134, Indiana at 322 and Blair at 293.
Bedford County is now at 143 total.
Further west, Westmoreland County stands at 1,553 cases after adding 16 new positive cases, while Allegheny County added 75 on Monday. Both of those counties have seen their rate of new cases slide downward over the past week.
Cambria County logged its highest number of cases yet last week, with 44 of those 69 cases stemming from an outbreak at FCI-Loretto.
U.S. Bureau of Prison data showed the Cambria County lockup did not add any more positive cases to that total Monday.
Pennsylvania's statewide 601 cases is up from last Monday's 565 cases and below the 839 recorded two weeks ago on July 27.
