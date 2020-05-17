Cambria and Somerset counties each added one new COVID-19 case, while Blair County added four cases, according to figures released Sunday by the state Department of Health.
Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 623 new positive cases over the past day and 14 new deaths – both numbers well below reported trends.
Saturday's report show 989 new cases and 61 deaths across the state.
None of the deaths listed Sunday were in the Greater Johnstown region.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders.
"I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Across the region, the latest numbers put Cambria County up to 54 cases – 10 more than a week before, following two consecutive weeks of adding 11 cases.
Somerset County's total now stands at 33 cases, breaking a 15-day stretch without a new case.
While Bedford and Indiana counties remained steady, Blair County has added 6 new cases this weekend, taking its total to 38.
Blair County had 28 cases on May 10.
Centre County, among the first counties to reopen earlier this month, saw its total grow by 12 cases over the past week – four of them deaths, figures show.
Westmoreland County also added 10 cases over the past week, bringing its total to 427.
Indiana County's total, 84, held steady from Saturday and its caseload since May 10 grew by 8, state figures show.
Bedford County stayed at 32 cases, up by 3 from last week.
Each of those counties shifted to a less restrictive yellow phase on Friday that allows more businesses – including retailers – to reopen under the safety measures that have been in place for grocery stores and pharmacies.
There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date – up from 227,772 a week earlier.
