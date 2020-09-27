Cambria County added 14 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Blair County added 31 over the the same two-day span, continuing its recent rise.
And to the northeast, Centre County's surge continued, adding 250 cases the past two days, Department of Health data showed Sunday.
Cambria County is now at 574 cases after adding 36 cases over the past week.
Somerset County, which added 15 cases since Sept 21, added three on Sunday and is now at 218 cases.
Blair County is now at 679 cases, after adding 120 over the past week.
That's the county's highest one-week total since the state first started reporting COVID-19 results in March.
Fueled by an ongoing surge in cases involving Penn State students, Centre County added 88 cases on Sunday, topping even Philadelphia.
Over the past week, the Centre County has added 759 cases, increasing its 2020 total by 44%.
Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 918 COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Three new deaths were also reported Sunday.
State officials did not list a county-by-county death total on Sunday, so it was not clear where each occurred. A more detailed report is released each Monday.
Blair County added two additional deaths on Saturday, increasing its total to 18, while Cambria and Somerset remained at seven and three, respectively.
Bedford County had six deaths as of Saturday.
Positivity rates
Blair County led the area with a positivity rate of 9% over the past week.
Cambria County remained steady at 3 1/2%, while Somerset County inched up to 3%.
Bedford County has a rate of 8% on just 250 tests over the past week.
