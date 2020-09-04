Blair County added 18 new COVID-19 cases and Indiana County had 11 new cases among 891 additional positives statewide, the Department of Health reported Friday.
There were 10 additional deaths, bringing state totals to 137,662 cases and 7,742 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Cambria County had six new cases, Somerset County had five, Clearfield County had two, and Westmoreland County added 10 new cases.
The Blair County’s report showed two additional long-term care home deaths, bringing the county total to nine COVID-19 deaths in nursing and personal care homes. The county has recorded four nursing home deaths in a week, along with about 20 new cases in the homes.
The health department estimates that 82% of coronavirus patients have recovered, which is almost 113,000.
