Blair County added its 19th COVID-19 death Monday and 16 new cases, while totals remained unchanged in two other counties.
Bedford and Somerset remained as is Monday, and Cambria County added three cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair was one of several adjacent counties posting double-digit additions Monday, the health department reported.
Indiana County had 11 cases, bringing its total to 791.
Westmoreland County added 45 cases, while Centre added 20 – one of its lowest one-day totals in weeks.
Cambria County now has 655 cases since March, approximately 25% of them still considered "active,", according to the Department of Health's definition.
Somerset and Bedford counties remain at 238 and 262 cases, respectively.
Pennsylvania's statewide total of cases Monday was 672, after a nearly weeklong trend of logging at least 1,000 cases per-day.
The state reported 11 deaths Monday, bringing that total to 8,227.
Only Blair County added a death in the region. Two others were reported in Allegheny County, while others were reported in the eastern half of the state.
No details were immediately available on Blair County's latest death. Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross was not immediately reached for comment.
Blair County has had well over 100 COVID-19 cases in nursing homes since early this summer, and 13 have resulted in deaths, data show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.