Blair County added 153 COVID-19 cases over two days and Cambria County added 46, among 3,969 new cases statewide since Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 2,060 new cases for Monday and 1,909 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 211,996 who have contracted the coronavirus since March.
Bedford County also added its eighth and Westmoreland County added two, among 11 new Pennsylvania deaths over the weekend, bringing the state total to 8,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
County case-counts had not been posted for Sunday by early afternoon on Monday.
Blair’s report brings the county totals to 1,529 cases and 32 deaths. Cambria reached 1,249 cases and nine deaths.
Elsewhere across the region:
Somerset County added 27 cases over two days to reach 488 cases with three deaths.
Bedford County added 36 cases and one death to reach 483 cases with eight deaths.
Indiana County added 48 cases to reach 1,245 cases with 17 deaths.
Clearfield County added 16 cases to reach 513 cases and seven deaths.
Westmoreland County added 129 cases and two deaths to reach 4,601 cases and 105 deaths.
