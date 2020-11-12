Blair County reported 149 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Cambria reported 78 new cases among a record 5,488 additional positives statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties each reported one additional death and Westmoreland County added two new deaths among 49 new deaths statewide.
There have been 248,856 cases and 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Cambria County now has reported 1,858 cases and 15 deaths and Blair County has 2,225 cases and 41 deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added 15 new cases to reach 770 cases and five deaths; Bedford County added 38 cases to reach 765 cases and 11 deaths; Indiana County added 53 cases and one death to reach 1,631 cases and 22 deaths; Clearfield County added 41 cases to reach 711 cases and eight deaths; Westmoreland County added 207 cases and two deaths to reach 5,638 cases and 131 deaths.
