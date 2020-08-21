Fourteen new Blair County COVID-19 cases and Bedford County’s fifth death were reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria County recorded four new cases.
The report added 693 positive cases and 20 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 127,633 cases and 7,558 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added five new cases, Clearfield County added four, Bedford County added two and Indiana County added six.
Blair County’s addition of seven cases among long-term care home residents brings its totals to 61 cases in residents and 25 cases in employees at the homes. Eight resident deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide, there have been 20,594 cases in residents of long-term care homes and 4,336 cases among employees. Now 5,121 care-home residents have died from causes related to COVID-19.
An estimated 9,203 health care workers have contracted the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are also up locally while continuing to trend lower statewide. There was an average of 16.3 patients a day over the past week in Blair County hospitals – almost double the 8.4 average from the previous week. Cambria’s average went up from 8.1 patients to 10.6 patients a day.
Hospitals across Pennsylvania reported an average of 70 fewer patients a day over the last week.
The proportion of positive results among all those tested dropped statewide from 4% to 3.4%.
Blair County’s percent positivity, however, went up from 3.4% to 5.0%. Cambria County also went up from 1.6% to 2.4% positivity.
There were fewer individuals tested for COVID-19 statewide and in Cambria and Blair counties over the past seven days than the previous week.
