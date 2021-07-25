Blair County added 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
That’s the most of any area county, with the second-highest tally of new instances being Cambria County’s four. Those two counties combined made up the majority of a total of 18 cases reported in five regional counties on Sunday.
Somerset County added one case, Indiana County two and Bedford County’s count remained unchanged. No new deaths were attributed to the virus in any of those five counties.
Cambria County now has 14,879 cases of the novel coronavirus; Somerset, 8,099; Bedford, 4,747; Blair, 13,541; and Indiana, 6,454. These additions represent a continued increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Throughout Pennsylvania, 557 new cases and seven additional deaths were reported Sunday, which brought the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,220,115 cases and 27,827 fatalities.
