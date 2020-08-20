Blair County now has four nursing home deaths, involving at least three different Hollidaysburg-area facilities.
The weekly home-specific reports from the state Department of Health show at least one death each at Garvey Manor, the Presbyterian Home and the Lutheran Home. The reports don’t provide specific numbers for fewer than five deaths or cases.
Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg’s website confirms there has been one death there, and Andrea Schurr, director of mission advancement for Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, said there has been on death at the Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg.
Garvey Manor’s administrator was not available Thursday and did not respond to an email by Thursday evening.
Garvey Manor listed at least one death in the July 27 report. The Lutheran Home’s death first appeared in the Aug. 10 report and the Presbyterian Home death was published Tuesday.
Not all homes are reporting deaths and cases to the state. This week’s home-specific report for Blair County, for example, shows cases at 10 individual homes. Meanwhile, the health department’s Blair County chart, which is compiled from federal reports, shows that 12 homes have COVID-19 cases among residents or staff. The countywide totals are 54 resident cases, 25 staff cases and four resident deaths.
Also:
• Cambria County reports five homes, 27 resident cases, 14 staff cases and no deaths.
• Somerset County reports five homes, four resident cases, four staff cases and no deaths.
• Indiana County reports 11 homes, 29 resident cases, 10 staff cases and four resident deaths.
• Clearfield County reports four homes, two resident cases, three staff cases and no deaths.
Milton outbreak
Responding to an outbreak at a Northampton County nursing home, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller on Thursday stressed the state’s commitment to protecting residents at long-term care facilities.
The Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has had 67 new cases among residents, about 36 staff cases and 13 resident deaths related to COVID-19 since Aug. 4, the Department of Health reports show.
The outbreak has prompted the state to appoint a temporary manager to oversee infection control at the facility, Levine announced Thursday.
“First and foremost, our shared goal is to protect the residents and staff at the facility – and all long-term care facilities in the commonwealth – as we battle COVID-19,” Levine said.
“Keeping this virus out of nursing homes is on all of us, and we must all do our part – starting with wearing a mask when we are around other people.”
Geisinger Health System and health department experts have been working at the home through the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program.
“We will continue to work closely with our Regional Response Health Collaborative network to assist with stabilizing and managing this outbreak and providing support to facility staff, the National Guard, and temporary management as we work to protect residents in care,” Miller said.
Allegheny, Philly spikes
There were 791 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday, including 10 additional cases in Blair County.
Indiana County's ninth death was among 15 additional deaths, bringing statewide totals to 126,940 cases and 7,538 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
In this region, Cambria County added five new cases, Bedford and Somerset counties had one new case each and Indiana County added eight.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.
It is estimated that 80% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is about 101,500 people.
