COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had almost 127,000 cases and has surpassed 7,500 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Wednesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,386,071

• ​Positive tests: 126,940

• Deaths: 7,538

• Recovered: 80%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 412 positives, 18,277 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 146 positives, 7,470 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 157 positives, 3,343 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 376 positives, 12,585 negatives (8 deaths)

• Indiana: 382 positives, 6,914 negatives (9 deaths)

• Clearfield: 201 positives, 4,882 negatives (1 death)

• Westmoreland: 1,678 positives, 34,661 negatives (49 deaths)

• Allegheny: 9,676 positives, 134,927 negatives (282 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,447 positives, 15,043 negatives (95 deaths)

• Butler: 737 positives, 16,434 negatives (17 deaths)

• Centre: 407 positives, 11,242 negatives (11 deaths)

• Fayette: 644 positives, 11,193 negatives (6 deaths)

• Greene: 131 positives, 3,307 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 941 positives, 18,861 negatives (21 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 27,970 positives, 204,613 negatives (1,754 deaths)

• Montgomery: 10,568 positives, 109,381 negatives (860 deaths)

• Delaware: 9,906 positives, 78,512 negatives (717 deaths)

• Bucks: 7,512 positives, 71,894 negatives (584 deaths)

• Lancaster: 6,328 positives, 57,834 negatives (425 deaths)

• Berks: 5,705 positives, 36,308 negatives (376 deaths)

• Chester: 5,379 positives, 58,523 negatives (350 deaths)

• Lehigh: 5,103 positives, 46,017 negatives (342 deaths)

• Northampton: 4,036 positives, 42,669 negatives (296 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1,975 positives, 21,855 negatives (213 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,651 positives, 35,692 negatives (185 deaths)

• Dauphin: 3,063 positives, 32,053 negatives (161 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,679 positives, 18,347 negatives (125 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 2,541.

• Ages 10-19: 7,470.

• Ages 20-29: 21,511.

• Ages 30-39: 19,285.

• Ages 40-49: 17,402.

• Ages 50-59: 19,933.

• Ages 60-69: 15,564.

• Ages 70-79: 9,912.

• Ages 80-89: 8,171.

• Ages 90-99: 4,783.

• Ages 100+: 241.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 69,665 cases.

• Male: 56,409 cases.

• Not reported: 861 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 17,151 cases.

• White: 43,650 cases.

• Asian: 1,797 cases.

• Other: 1,565 cases.

• Not reported: 62,470 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.