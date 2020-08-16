Blair County's COVID-19 caseload grew by 34 over the weekend while Cambria County added 18 cases over the same two-day span, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
At the same time, new cases in some of the area's more rural counties remained low.
While Indiana County added five cases Saturday and another two on Sunday, Somerset and Bedford added just two and three confirmed positives all weekend, state figures show.
Cambria County, which now has 383 cases, saw its total leap ahead of Indiana's last week. Cambria has tested 18,000 people since March, nearly 11,000 more than Indiana, which is now at 358 cases.
To the east, Blair County now has 351 cases after adding 67 cases in the past week.
That set another weekly record for the county, which had 60 over the week prior, and has added 167 cases over the last three weeks.
Cambria County added 47 cases this week, down from 69 the week before.
Over the past two weeks, at least 45 of those cases stemmed from an outbreak at FCI-Loretto prison. As of Sunday, 44 of those cases – including 37 inmates – were still classified by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as "active" cases.
Somerset County's rate of cases has continued to slow since a spike from late June to early July. The county added just four cases on a little more than 300 tests over the past week.
Bedfrord County's current total, 153, grew by eight this week.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 850 cases Saturday and 660 on Sunday.
Pennsylvania has 559 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus on Sunday, down from 600 last week, state statistics show.
