Blair and Cambria counties led the region Saturday with more than 80 combined new COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Blair added 46 instances of the virus while Cambria logged 39 new positives.
Somerset County had 19 additional cases while Indiana had 17 and Bedford reported nine new occurrences.
Across the state, there were 2,210 COVID-19 cases added to the total, which is now 1,185,132.
There were also 25 new deaths, increasing the state's fatalities to 26,749.
None of the area counties reported any additional deaths Saturday.
More than 9.6 million Pennsylvania residents have been vaccinated, according to state health officials.
That translates to 53.9% of the population having received at least the first dose of a two-shot inoculation, with 47.8% of those 18 or older being fully vaccinated.
The state Department of Health also reported that the 14-day moving average of hospitalizations is trending down.
There were 1,605 additional patients hospitalized on Saturday, with 373 in intensive care units.
As for licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are now 71,405 resident cases and 15,104 instances among employees in 1,590 distinct facilities across Pennsylvania.
