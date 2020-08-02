Blair County added 20 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 10 Sunday, while Cambria County added 17 over the two-day span, according to figures releases by the state Department of Health.
To the west, Indiana County added 16 cases over Saturday and Sunday combined, and Westmoreland County added 29, data show.
Somerset County added four cases Sunday after keeping its total steady the day before, while Bedford added two cases.
The local totals were among 654 news cases announced statewide Sunday.
Over the past week, Blair and Cambria counties each added 48 cases and now have 224 and 267 cases, respectively.
Somerset County added 18 to bring its total to 124.
Indiana County added 54, marking its most case-heavy week since the first few weeks virus test results were reported.
Bedford County added seven, continuing its slowdown after seeing spikes a month earlier.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.