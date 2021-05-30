Blair County lost two residents over the weekend to COVID-19, and Cambria County had one death, but week-long totals show new positive cases are continuing to decline across the area.
Cambria County added 40 cases over the weekend and 133 over the past week, down from 171 the week prior. The county now has 14,602 positive cases since the pandemic’s arrival and 432 deaths.
Somerset County added 18 cases over the weekend and 62 cases over the past week. That’s down from 114 the previous week.
Somerset County now has a cumulative 7,985 cases and 212 deaths logged. The county added three deaths over the past week.
Blair County added 35 cases over the weekend and 119 over the past week to bring its total to 13,417. By comparison, the county had 184 cases the week prior. Blair County added four deaths over the past week to bring its total to 339.
Bedford County added 12 cases over the weekend and 62 total over the past week – compared to 66 cases the week prior. Bedford County did not record any deaths in the past week.
Indiana County added 10 cases over the weekend and 66 over the past week.
Indiana now has 6,347 cases and 176 deaths – the latter of which rose by one during the past week.
Clearfield County added 16 cases over the weekend and 53 cases over the past week. Clearfield, which now has 8,583 cases total, also added one death over the past week to bring that count to 146.
Westmoreland County added four deaths over the past week but did not record any over the weekend.
The county added 27 positive cases over the weekend and now has 34,104 cases and 766 deaths since the pandemic’s onset. The state has recorded 1,201,375 cases and 27,203 deaths since March 2020.
Pennsylvania calculated vaccination rates Sunday for counties based on all people ages 10 or older. Based on that, 48.5% of eligible Cambria County residents are at least partially vaccinated, and 41.7% are considered fully covered. Department of Health statistics show 7,880 people have partial doses and another 59,036 are fully vaccinated.
Clearfield County moved up to 43.8% combined, with 27,454 people now fully vaccinated and 4,056 receiving their first vaccine.
Blair County has 43% of its population at least partly vaccinated, while Somerset has 42.8%. Approximately 35% of Somerset’s residents are fully covered.
Indiana County’s totals moved up to 40% and 33.8% this week.
Bedford County is at 32% (partial) and 27% (full), which ranks the county in the bottom five statewide.
Cambria County ranks 34th of 67 counties in terms of the percentage of residents with at least one dose.
