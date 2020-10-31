Cambria County had 38 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday and Bedford and Blair counties combined for more than 100 new cases, among 2,510 additional positives statewide, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported.
“Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic,” the department said in a press release.
The state’s seven-day average reached a record 2,201 cases a day, marking the rolling average’s 17th consecutive increase.
Additional deaths in Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties were among 28 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 208,027 cases and 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Philadelphia added 245 cases and Allegheny County added 174 new cases. Other counties with more than 100 cases since Friday were Bucks, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.
Locally, Blair County had 70 new cases, Bedford had 33, Somerset had 12, Indiana had 27, Clearfield had nine and Westmoreland had 70 new cases.
Saint Michael School in Loretto is the latest to switch to remote learning after an individual tested positive for COVID-19, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced.
Students will begin remote learning on Monday and return to in-person education on November 16.
The school and the Basilica of Saint Michael the Archangel are undergoing additional cleaning. Parishioners should consult the parish for direction about Masses and other activities.
Johnstown’s Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 1127 McKinley Ave., is undergoing additional cleaning after it was learned a person was present at the 9 a.m. Mass on Oct. 25 had tested positive, the diocese announced.
