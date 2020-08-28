Blair County recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths in long-term care home residents, along with seven new cases in the county, in Friday’s Pennsylvania Health Department update.
Statewide, there were 835 new cases and 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide totals to 131,991 cases and 7,655 deaths.
It was the highest number of new cases for a single day since August 15.
Across the region, Cambria County added two cases, Somerset and Blair counties each added one, Indiana County added six, Clearfield County added nine and Westmoreland County added 15 new cases.
Although two deaths in nursing or personal care home residents were added to Blair’s report, the county total did not change Friday. Blair has now recorded 434 cases and 11 deaths related to COVID-19.
Twelve Blair County long-term care homes have reported positive cases totaling 75 resident cases, 32 staff cases and seven resident deaths.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.