Blair County added five COVID-19 cases Monday, while the rest of the region added no more than one additional positive.
The latest figures were among 521 cases statewide reported by the Department of Health.
Cambria County added one case Monday and is now at 461 cases. An uptick in daily cases for Blair County over the past several weeks now has Blair County at 461 cases as well.
Somerset and Indiana also added one case each, and now sit at 165 cases and 427, respectively.
Bedford County's total remained unchanged at 170 cases, the Department of Health reported.
The added cases bring Pennsylvania's total to 134,025 since the pandemic began.
No additional deaths were reported, keeping Pennsylvania's total at 7,673.
Elsewhere across the region, Clearfield County's total also remained unchanged at 227. Westmoreland added six cases.
