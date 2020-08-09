Blair County added 19 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and Cambria County added eight, according to Sunday's data from the state Department of Health.
For both counties, the additions were part of totals that set new records in positive cases over the past week.
Blair County, which reported 10 cases on Sunday, added 60 cases over the past week – up from 48 the week before.
Counting one new case added Sunday, Cambria County has seen 69 cases since Aug 2, although 44 of those cases stemmed from an outbreak at FCI-Loretto.
According to the Bureau of Prisons' website, 37 of those positive tests are inmates and seven involved staff – all of whom are considered "active" cases.
Cambria County is now at 336 cases ince the pandemic began, while Blair is at 284.
Indiana County added 48 to bring its total to 320 as of Sunday, while Somerset added 10 cases over the past week, figures show.
Positive COVID-19 cases have been falling in many parts of Pennsylvania since Gov. Tom Wolf ramped up restrictions, requiring people to wear masks whenever they are in public and for bars and restaurants to limit dining to 25% capacity, the state said.
Department of Health figures indicate testing and test results have dropped a bit over the past week, after climbing for weeks.
Regarding statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, 600 people were being treated in medical centers as of Sunday, up from 563 on Aug. 2 but down from 707 people the week before.
