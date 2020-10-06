Blacklick Valley and Forest Hills school districts have reported COVID-19 cases.
At Forest Hills, the case occurred with a transportation employee, according to a letter from Superintendent David Lehman posted online Monday.
The district uses multiple bus services, but this was with an employee of Miller Motor Co., Lehman said.
School officials are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Rapid Response Team to identify anyone who may have come in contact with the person.
Due to the positive case, the boys and girls junior high soccer games were postponed Monday, the letter said.
Blacklick Valley administrators were alerted during the weekend of a COVID-19 case in an elementary school staff member.
Due to the occurrence, students in the elementary will learn online for two weeks that began Monday.
Cleaning procedures and contact tracing are underway.
The district has been operating under a hybrid learning model since school began Sept. 8 and students are expected to return to that schedule Oct. 19.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.