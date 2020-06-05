Jonathan Beiler and his son, John, 11, were participants in the Strengthening Families program through Blacklick Valley School District and The Learning Lamp this spring.
His wife, Brittney, and their daughter, Bekah, 12, participated in the fall of 2019.
Their family is among those working to see the project through to the end – despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We felt like we had so much invested in the first part of the program,” Jonathan Beiler said, “it would be best to keep going and finish it out.”
Over the past two years, with a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, Blacklick Valley, Greater Johnstown, Ferndale Area and Windber Area school districts have offered the course in family-based lessons.
In March, both Windber and Blacklick Valley had already started the program, developed for children ages 10 through 14, when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to prevent the parents and children from finishing.
Lisa Stofko, grant writer and communications specialist for The Learning Lamp, said the Windber group decided it wasn’t possible to finish. But those at Blacklick Valley wanted to try – so, as the only people participating virtually, the three families involved continued.
“It was a lot more work for the team,” Stofko said.
‘Daunting’ but ‘worth it’
She said that the whole program, which relies on a lot of close contact and activities, needed to be reimagined.
The youth facilitators and participants figured it out, with a little creativity.
Two instances came to Stofko’s mind – when a facilitator passed a ball to a child virtually and the child passed it to someone else, and when a child had a fishing pole and the facilitator held fish with phrases on them. When the child reeled in the line, the facilitator would pick a fish.
“It was daunting and kind of challenging, but definitely worth it,” Blacklick Valley teacher and facilitator Amy Smith said.
Her role in the lessons was to work with the children and cover topics such as recognizing stress and coping with it, how to deal with peer pressure and accomplishing goals.
Smith called Strengthening Families a “very good program to have in the community.”
She added that though the transition took a lot of effort, once everything was planned out, it was actually easier than she expected.
Smith said one of the challenges was that the students were more comfortable at home and sometimes there were more distractions than if the classes were in person.
The adjustment to online training wasn’t easy, Jonathan Beiler said, but he was impressed with the efforts of the facilitators to adapt.
He said it felt like there was a little taken away from the experience but believes the people involved did a good job.
“Everyone tried as best they could to make it pretty close to normal,” Jonathan Beiler said.
‘Family dynamics’
Stofko said Strengthening Families is a “very impactful program” and those involved “definitely walk away with a better understanding of family dynamics.”
Participants work on relationship-building and developing protective bonds in the family structure, she said.
Parents have to rethink their reassurance and praise practices, as well as whether consequences for actions are realistic.
Stofko described it as the adults getting to brush up on their parenting as the children age into their teen years.
Jonathan Beiler said he and his wife decided to enter the course to try and help their family.
In addition to the children who joined in on the program, the pair have two more children at home who are 8 and 7 years old.
While the oldest is graduating from high school the other three will all be teenagers, the Beilers saw the family lessons as a way to assist with that future situation.
“We’re gonna need help where we can find it,” he joked.
His wife said she found the lessons insightful, especially the training on how to talk to children about drugs and alcohol.
The program helped her understand how to articulate to her children what she expects from them before they have to navigate the situations as teenagers.
A test is done before and after the program is completed, and there are visible changes in attitude in both the parents and children, Stofko said.
The last lessons for the Blacklick Valley families were on May 28.
Stofko said funding to continue the program at the Cambria County locations has been secured through the county’s Children and Youth Services department.
She is working on securing funds to continue the program at Windber.
