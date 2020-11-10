The city rivalry high school football game scheduled on Friday between Bishop McCort Catholic and Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium has been canceled as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletic director at each school confirmed.
Bishop McCort Catholic shifted to remote learning Monday through Wednesday this week after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the school. The Crimson Crushers previously had canceled last Friday's game scheduled against Forest Hills after news of the confirmed case first was learned.
“The bottom line is our principal (and head football coach) Tom Smith made the proper decision by not playing these last two football games based on all of the COVID-19 regulations,” Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco said. “We have followed all of the COVID-19 protocols in this situation.
“The safety of everyone involved is more important than playing a game or winning a game or losing a game.”
Bishop McCort Catholic had a 1-7 record and last had played on Oct. 31, a 14-0 loss at Westmont Hilltop.
Greater Johnstown went 0-9 this season after a high-scoring, 35-32 setback to visiting Tussey Mountain last Friday at Trojan Stadium.
“We are happy to have completed 90% of our football season and all of our fall sports with our student-athletes and coaches healthy and safe,” Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said. “At this point and time, we are content with ending our fall 2020 season and evaluating the COVID-19 situation and looking at the numbers.
“We want to ensure our student-athletes’ safety and health.”
The Trojans hold an all-time 22-13-1 record in the city rivalry series, which dates to 1933 but had several lengthy interruptions. Bishop McCort Catholic beat Greater Johnstown 42-3 in 2019 – the Crimson Crushers’ second straight victory in the series after five straight wins by the Trojans.
