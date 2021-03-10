Faculty and staff at Bishop McCort Catholic High School celebrated the 100th day of in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday with a celebratory luncheon.
“This is a huge milestone for us,” said Tom Smith, the school’s principal and chief administrative officer. “It’s something we did not know we could achieve last summer.”
Smith credits teachers’ work for the feat.
“They have been unbelievably resilient in the face of adversity,” Smith said.
Staff were invited to visit the first floor to be served a meal of breaded chicken, rigatoni, cupcakes and a number of other options. There was also a morning announcement congratulating faculty and staff for the moment.
“It’s a nice pat on the back,” French teacher Mary Clare Piatak said, adding that, when hard work is recognized, it makes everyone feel good.
This year has been unlike any she’s experienced in her 40 years of education, but the instructor is pleased with the commitment of the staff to keeping the school running.
“Everybody is so grateful for the gift of in-person education,” Piatak said.
She pointed to an emphasis on good practices, such as mask-wearing and regular sanitizing, which has allowed face-to-face learning to continue.
Bishop McCort began the academic year Aug. 26 and has persevered through a number of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with few virtual days used.
To date, students and staff have participated in 123 days of education. The out-of-school days have been made up of some virtual instruction and some remote buffer days instituted around holidays.
Alex Williams, a 17-year-old junior, is also happy to celebrate the 100-day milestone. He isn’t a fan of virtual learning – describing it as akin to watching TV with nothing on – and also missed the socialization of that comes with being in the classroom.
“I like interactions and I don’t like staring at a screen everyday,” Williams said.
Williams described the 100 days of face-to-face learning as “awesome” and believes it has helped students develop brighter futures.
Smith said that, in his mind, the in-person education has solidified Bishop McCort’s place in Cambria County, and he said school officials couldn’t be more excited.
