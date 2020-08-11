Bishop McCort Catholic High School announced via Facebook on Tuesday that the school would be implementing a phased reopening for the next academic year.
Administrators originally planned on bringing back everyone at once, but now students will be welcomed over a three-day period determined by grade level.
Principal Tom Smith said this gives the students an opportunity to be introduced to the new protocols and operations put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Aug. 26, seventh-grade students will be brought in for orientation, and will return with eighth- and ninth-graders on Aug. 27, followed by 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders on Aug. 28.
“There’s going to be a lot of teaching on how to move about the building for these young people,” Smith said.
After this introductory period, school officials feel comfortable bringing back all the students for in-person learning on Aug. 31.
However, the school day will be different from previous years.
Smith said everyday staff members will be conducting screenings at all entry points; there will be new procedures to follow for breakfast, homeroom and class transitions; and students will have to wear masks while not at their desks.
McCort administrators believe that with about 12 students per class, social distancing can be accomplished and the students will be allowed to take their masks off while seated.
Additionally, the lunchroom capacity has been reduced and a secondary cafeteria will be set up in the gymnasium.
“We think we have pretty good protocols for students,” Smith said.
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf released additional reopening guidelines instructing schools on what return approach should be taken based on COVID-19 levels per county.
In the new recommendations, Cambria County should open schools with a hybrid or online learning model, while it would be satisfactory for Somerset County schools to go back to face-to-face learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
More details are set to be released soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.