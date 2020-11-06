The regular-season football game between Bishop McCort Catholic and Forest Hills scheduled for Friday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at the Osborne Street school.
Bishop McCort Catholic principal and head football coach Tom Smith said McCort canceled the game in an "abundance of caution" because a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Bishop McCort is doing the right thing. We're taking the right measures," Smith said Friday afternoon. "We have been advised by the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health to do contact tracing. We feel that our football team has been exposed and do not want to risk the health and well-being of our opponents and the people in our community.
"We currently are in the process of continuing contact tracing," Smith said.
The Crimson Crushers had a 1-7 record after a loss at Westmont Hilltop last week. The Rangers are 3-4 after beating Greater Johnstown on the road last week.
Two weeks ago, Bishop McCort Catholic forfeited a District 6 Class A playoff game scheduled against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Mansion Park. The Crimson Crushers' decision to forfeit was "made in the best interest of their student-athletes," District 6 football chairman Ralph Cecere announced in an email on Oct. 22.
At the time, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic was dealing with a COVID-19 situation dating to their Oct. 10 game against Chestnut Ridge, and head coach Justin Wheeler was not going to be able to coach in the game against McCort while he was under quarantine.
This will be the second time in three weeks the Crimson Crushers won't play a game due to situations involving COVID-19.
"We feel terrible for the players and the coaches on both sides who really wanted to play in this game," Smith said. "We need to do the right thing and act accordingly."
