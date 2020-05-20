Roman Catholic worshipers will soon be able to once again congregate to celebrate Mass throughout the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
On Wednesday, Bishop Mark Bartchak announced steps that will be taken between now and when the houses of worship may resume public Masses during the weekend of June 13-14. The sacrament of Reconciliation may begin again on Saturday. The distribution of Holy Communion during private Masses may start on June 1.
Masses were suspended on March 17 and all church buildings were closed on April 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches opened for private prayer starting last Saturday.
“We rejoice at the progress being made, and we continue to pray for one another in the days ahead,” Bartchak said.
Churches must adhere to 17 requirements for reconciliation, including not allowing more than 25 people to gather whether inside or outside a church, observing six feet social distancing and using an impenetrable physical barrier – perhaps glass or plastic – between the confessor and penitent.
One of the requirements is that “penitents should wear face masks while waiting their turn for confession.”
There are 43 directives related to holding a Mass and offering Communion, including limiting attendance to 25 people, prohibiting contact during the sign of peace, touch-less collection of monetary offerings, the use of hand sanitizer and removal of printed materials from pews.
All people entering a church must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“The physical distancing for seating in the church as arranged by parish staff is to remain at all times,” according to the diocese’s guidelines. “It is possible for related persons residing in the same home (e.g., husband and wife) to be seated together without physical distancing from each other. However the distance from other persons is to be observed. No one is permitted to remove or alter the markings that establish safe physical distance.”
The faithful are not obligated to attend Mass until further notice.
“Everyone is strongly urged to view the celebration of Sunday Mass on TV, or via the Internet, whether live or pre-recorded,” the diocese stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.