Bill Eggert

Back in the late 1960s, after B.J. Thomas had his monster hit “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” he had another song called “Everybody’s Out of Town” about a guy and his perception that he was all alone in town.
An accompanying photo showed Thomas standing outside a normally busy intersection with no activity at all going on and no people around. I’m reminded of that now, with most cities around the United States empty right now, with everybody tucked away in their homes and staying off the streets.
I wanted to take the time to address a more personal look at life these days since the coronavirus took over.
Many people have been asking me how I’ve been functioning since my stroke. I am improving somewhat, not as fast as I would like, but these things have to take their time. Strength is coming back to my right hand and I am able to move my fingers much better than I could when I first had the stroke, but they are still not completely back to normal.
I can move my foot somewhat, as well, but again it is not completely back to normal. I have not been walking since December, but I hope to be doing that again.
It is interesting how we take for granted simple things in life that we do on a daily basis almost without thinking, such as walking. Ordinary day-to-day skills that we have done since childhood, we take for granted – and now I am not able to do them or I do them at such a low level it takes great concentration.
After my first stroke 12 years ago, it was easier to cry and things that would be emotional prompted me to cry.
Since my recent stroke, I haven’t cried at all, but my eyes still water, it’s funny how strokes react in different ways.
My mood is one of low-grade depression. There’s not much to be happy about, except that I’m still around breathing and in once piece. I haven’t had a date since last year before I had my stroke. Hopefully that will change in the coming months.
I want to thank all the readers who take time out of their lives and send me greeting cards or write letters to encourage me. I greatly appreciate that. Some are friends and some are people I’ve never met.
I wish I could write folks back, but I can’t do that right now, since the stroke affected my right side and I am right-handed. Hopefully that’ll also change in the coming months.
My therapists encouraged me to take up painting water colors and I’ve been doing that for the past week or so – painting people and scenes, which I’ve never done before. Painting is a medium that has always intimidated me. I find it much easier to draw and photograph people, and painting is a different medium entirely, especially trying to paint with my left hand as opposed to my right hand.
I enjoy painting, it is relaxing.
However, because I am not as proficient with it as I am with sketching, I find it somewhat disappointing.
Sketching and photography are my real talents, but right now I’m sticking with painting and seeing what I can do with it. Hopefully, I’ll gain use of my right hand again.
Out my window, I can see employees coming in and out of the building, going upon their daily chores. They have it very tough as well, some even having to cancel their vacations because of the pandemic. One of the therapists I know said people are still partying in the outside world. It is a reckless way to live your life. They are living their own lives recklessly and to complicate matters, they are spreading the virus, which is not good.
The weather outside has been mostly dreary, cloudy, rainy and even a bit cold. Maybe that’s the way it should be. If the weather were really nice, people would want to go outside and there would be a decrease in social distancing.
Many people have been practicing social distancing for about a month now. I’ve been practicing it unintentionally since last June. I’m not looking for any kind of sympathy, but I can tell you from practicing social distancing this long it can be longer than a month and it is doable because I’ve done it.
Hopefully, we will be done with this virus soon and the rest of the people will be able to get back to normal.
I’ll resume talking about personal topics of interest in coming weeks, unless I have a major breakthrough.
I won’t talk about my personal health going forward, just know that things are steadily and gradually improving for me and I hope to be walking soon.
I never gave much thought to people in wheelchairs before and I can imagine what a difficult life it must be for them, the daily struggles they encounter. Hopefully, when I get out of Arbutus, I can have a get-together for everyone and thank them for the cards and words of encouragement.
It would be nice to meet all the loyal readers out there from over the years.
Until then, I remain a singular voice in our newspaper every other Sunday.
For now, everybody take it easy and be safe out there and I’ll be back in two weeks.
