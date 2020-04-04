Bill Eggert

I was flipping the TV channels recently when I came upon a professional wrestling match and something just seemed wrong about it. Then I realized: there was no audience there.
They were wrestling in an empty arena.
It reminded me how much of our activities are dependent upon interactions with crowds.
I have deliberately avoided writing about the coronavirus in recent weeks.
There’s enough information and misinformation out there now. There’s no point in me adding to the chaos.
Everybody has to deal with this in their own way.
But social distancing is a concept that’s become a fact of life with this new reality we have going on in our lives.
Social distancing is keeping ourselves away from crowds – even family and friends. If you’re living with family, then you cannot do anything about that. You can only distance yourself to a degree, but you can isolate yourself from large groups. The government has been doing its best to help us with the cancellation of public events.
It’s a brand new landscape out there for us these days – no sporting events, no bars, no nightclubs, no traditional church services. These edicts are issued in an attempt trying to keep us safe from this contagious coronavirus.
Social distancing is driving some people batty. Most people are social creatures by nature and like to be out with family and friends or just out in the general public. The problem is that you can’t be with the public right now because of this virus going around.
The Bible says, “It is not good for man to be alone.” Of course, I think the context there is different. And social distancing is really not talking about that, because if you’re married, it’s hard to keep away from your spouse and not alienate them at the same time.
Of course this is hitting everybody, especially those who sponsor sporting events and other social activities. It hurts them in the pocketbook because you can’t generate enough income from any events. So it’s affecting everybody – not only emotionally and socially, but financially as well.
As a child, I had friends, but I didn’t see some of them all the time. And sometimes the weather, particularly during winter, would keep friends at a distance.
So what did I do when I couldn’t get together with my friends during the wintertime? I had other hobbies to occupy my time as a child. Reading comic books was a big part of my time spent growing up. I also liked to draw and I’ve been drawing people since I was about 9 years old. It was something I enjoyed doing because I was good at it.
I used to read paperback novels back when I was a child, such as “The Shadow” and “Fu Manchu.” Those were mostly dramatic action stories, like comic books only without the pictures.
I used to build models as a child too.
Back in the early ’60s they came out with models of monsters such as Frankenstein, Dracula and the Wolfman.
And I would also build car models and airplane models, especially World War I airplanes, which I became interested in as I got older.
In grade school, a friend of mine, Ron K., was interested in the Civil War, and he got me hooked on the subject. Dad always was interested in history and I got my interest in history from him. Our backyard was part of a flight path of airplanes, usually smaller airplanes landing in the Johnstown airport. So I always had a fascination with airplanes growing up.
Of course, TV was a big part of my life. We only had three channels – ABC, NBC and CBS. But there were enough good shows on to keep me occupied and out of trouble – “The (British) Avengers,” “Superman,” “Green Hornet” and “Lone Ranger,” and sitcoms including “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and “I Love Lucy.”
There were plenty of interesting radio shows and music on the radio to listen to. And they would play some of the old radio shows from the 1930s and ’40s which I always enjoyed – shows that would deal with interesting subjects like UFOs. It was exciting to pull in radio stations from far away cities. At night, you could get good signals from a lot of different radio stations in addition to KDKA in Pittsburgh.
There are plenty of interest topics out there, especially on the internet, that you can find and research and learn about.
Let’s face it, social distancing is here and now. Like it or not, we’ve got to stay away from our friends and family for the foreseeable future. Our lives depend on it.
