Bill Eggert

Well, the pandemic is still raging in the outside world. I thought one of the prescriptions we need to combat this, at least those of us who are not affected, is laughter. Here is my prescription for it:
Take one teaspoon of Charlie Chaplin, another teaspoon of Buster Keaton, a third teaspoon of Harold Lloyd and a final teaspoon of Roscoe Arbuckle.
Chaplin, Keaton and Lloyd are considered the three masters of silent-film comedy. Arbuckle was the fourth in my opinion. Before movies studios learned to talk, they did everything in silence. In 1927, that all changed when synchronized sound was added to motion pictures.
Ironically, the silent masters of comedy were not as successful as they had been in the silent era. Chaplin came from London; the other three masters were from the Midwest. Keaton and Arbuckle were from Kansas and Lloyd was from Nebraska. Arbuckle was the first to appear in films, starting in 1909. Lloyd was next appearing in films in 1913. Then Chaplin started in 1914. Keaton was the last to appear in films, starting in 1917 under the direction of Roscoe Arbuckle.
Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle was a seasoned film veteran. Despite his heavy weight, he was incredibly light on his feet and agile. In a couple of years, Chaplin exceeded him in popularity, but Arbuckle remained a close second in that regard.
Arbuckle was a gifted performer and did many of his most hilarious stunts in drag – as other comedians did. He and his dog Luke were aided and abetted by a relative, Al St. John, and in later films by his new friend Buster Keaton. In one film (“The Rounders”), Arbuckle went one-on-one with Chaplin and both were hilarious.
A sordid scandal that Arbuckle was supposedly involved in (later proved false) derailed his career and his stardom was over, for all intents and purposes, although he did do some sound films afterward with moderate success. Then he unfortunately died.
Harold Lloyd played a couple of distinct characters in his career, the most popular being the “glasses character” where he wore wire-rim glasses to give him a look of a studious individual. Fans could relate to Lloyd more often than Arbuckle and Chaplin and even Keaton to a degree, because Lloyd was more like a “normal” person.
Lloyd was known as a daredevil comedian, performing outrageous stunts without the aid of trick photography. One of his most famous films was “Safety Last,” where he was hanging from a clock on a building several stories up. There are famous iconic pictures of the stunt in film books. His talkies were less successful than the silent films, but still, he has a great reputation with the silent movies.
The most iconic of the silent film comedians was Chaplin – a great star not only in comedy, but in films in general.
His iconic character “The Little Tramp” was always on the outer fringes of society, living a hand-to-mouth existence, not unlike Chaplin’s own childhood, which was like something out of a Dickens novel.
Chaplin survived a handful of scandals in his career, but none of them resulted in murder so he was able to continue on with the talkies, though he was not as successful as he was in his silent career. Chaplin remains the most iconic figure in the silent era and deservedly so. He continued to make silent films well into the sound era.
There has been a huge reevaluation of Buster Keaton’s work. Many historians now consider him the greatest of the silent film comedians. Like the other three, Keaton essentially directed his own films and came up with most comedic gags. Echoes of Keaton’s work continued into the sound era including films such as “Star Wars.”
Keaton maintained his independence throughout his masterpieces in the silent era. Once his contract was sold to MGM, they pulled all the strings and his career as an independent film-maker was essentially over. Remarkably, Keaton worked steadily in films in the sound era well into the 1960s. His reputation preceded him wherever he went and he was welcomed with open arms into other people’s films.
There are other similarities among these four comedians. All had troubled youths. All were wonderful acrobatic and athletic comedians who were capable of many impressive stunts in their movies. All were roughly the same age. All were impressive directors.
Of the four comedians, Chaplin was the best all-around actor. Keaton was the best acrobatic and physical comedians. Arbuckle may have been the most innately funny. Keaton was the most inventive. Lloyd had the most gags in his films.
Of the four, Lloyd may have also been the most resilient. He survived a bomb blast in the studio with a supposedly fake bomb and was blinded for a period of time and lost part of his right hand. He didn’t slow down and continued on in his silent film career to even greater heights.
So where can you see silent films these days you ask? The easy way to find them is on YouTube. Most of their films have survived and there to see. They are also in the more versatile movie stores where you can find DVDs with new soundtracks. Of course with the pandemic, we have limited options these days, but you can see them on YouTube and also on DVD and Turner Classic Movies.
You may ask why people continue to watch silent films. It is because they are not really silent. They speak their own language accompanied by a wonderful music score. Five minutes in, you forget it is a silent film. The story lines and narratives are that strong.
I strongly encourage everyone to view these films with an open mind and enjoy them for the masterpieces they are.
