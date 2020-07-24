Bill Eggert

Hard to believe that baseball season has started this weekend – about four months late. The main reason for the delay was the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the nation and the world.
But other factors caused the baseball season to be shortened this season, including the players’ union making sure they got their fair share of the money this season.
The season has been more than cut in half due to all the shenanigans going around with players and owners. Football didn’t seem to have a problem with getting things on track again, neither did hockey. So I don’t understand why baseball has to make an epic drama.
It’s bad enough our former pastime has been embroiled in several controversies over the past several decades, but now players are alienating fans with a lot of their demands, which have obviously been met for this season.
Baseball is a game that has essentially stayed the same for more than 100 years. But there have been a few changes, some noteworthy, some not for the purists of the game of baseball.
For example, teams will not be doing much traveling during this shortened season. That ensures our Pittsburgh Pirates will not be making any West Coast trips this year. Baseball teams have been ordered essentially to play in their own backyard or in cities where they don’t have to do much traveling.
Another change that is happening this season is that the Pirates and other National League teams are using the designated hitter rule. The DH rule has been in the American League since 1973, when it was initiated to hopefully draw more fans. While the DH rule puts an extra batter in the lineup, replacing the usual weak-hitting pitcher, there are a lot of strategical moves that a manager could make that are not there now.
Another noteworthy change is with the San Francisco Giants and the hiring of their first female base coach. Makes one wonder what kind of accommodations are going to be made on behalf of this coach. Will she have a separate shower facility? It is a question that has never had to be asked before, but now must.
I’m not familiar with this coach.
Obviously she is qualified if a team hired her, but you don’t know how that’s going to work out with the ballparks that she goes to with the players on her team. Hopefully everyone will be supportive, but you have to ask if there are issues that haven’t come to the surface yet that the league never thought of, that are going to make a difference here.
What about playing just 60 games from the end of July to the end of September? There is one thing you can say that sounds like a safe bet. With this shortened season, the teams that do go to the World Series this year could be sprinters and not marathon runners.
With the old 162-game schedule, teams had a chance to get hot or stay hot or never get hot at all from April to the end of September.
As for our beloved Pirates, we begin this season fresh with new faces on the team. We’ve got a new manager, Derek Shelton. Some of the familiar faces that have been with the Pirates the past several years are gone; Starling Marte and other familiar faces have moved on due to the cost-cutting measures of the Pirates.
Last year’s rookie phenom, Brian Reynolds, had a great season and just came out of the shoot blasting home runs and making great defensive catches in the outfield.
Hopefully he’ll continue this level of play as he battles for another batting crown this season and avoids injuries.
There are also a few new faces who have been in the minors for the past couple years. Hopefully they will pan out as regulars on the team.
This is Shelton’s first season as a manager. If early reports are any indication, he seems like a good guy to have as a skipper of the Pirates. Time will tell. As for our pitching staff, hopefully that is going to pan out as well and a lot of the horrific injuries our pitchers have been suffering in recent years will be gone. Joe Musgrove is one of the starting pitchers for the new season and hopefully he will do as well as last year. He’s a player with a lot of heart, a lot of smarts and a great attitude.
Even with the new shortened schedule, there always remains hope in the eyes of many fans that their team will go to the playoffs and even to the World Series. As I said, it is a sprinter’s schedule. The Pirates are often a streaky team, and this may bode well.
Fans will not be allowed in the stadiums. Some teams said that they were going to use crowd noises from past games to make it seem like it is a real game. We’ll see if that works out or not.
Steve Blass is gone this year from the broadcast booth, earning a well-deserved retirement.
We will see how the new guys measure up.
Whatever the outcome, it promises to be an interesting year in many ways for Major League Baseball.
