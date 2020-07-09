STATE COLLEGE – Penn State athletic teams’ fall sports schedules will look drastically different this year.
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced its 14 member schools will play a conference-only schedule during the fall sports season.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the league said in a statement. “To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports.”
“Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”
The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach on Thursday afternoon hinted such a decision from the conference was coming soon for Big Ten football teams.
“The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB,” Auerbach tweeted.
For Penn State football, the development means the Nittany Lions will not play Kent State (Sept. 5), Virginia Tech (Sept. 12) and San Jose State (Sept. 19). The Nittany Lions were scheduled to visit Blacksburg, Virginia, in Week 2 for their Big Ten-ACC contest against the Hokies.
“We find ourselves in extremely challenging times, with uncertainty and difficult decisions facing us at perhaps each turn,” Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “Today, the Big Ten Conference announced a move to conference-only schedules in all fall sports. This announcement represents a step, a very important step, that will help provide consistency, clarity and some control over the situation. We feel in order to establish the safest environment possible for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our community, this is the best path forward.”
Thursday’s news means Penn State football will now play just nine games during the 2020 regular season. Should the fall season continue as planned, the new, Big Ten-only schedule also pushes the Nittany Lions’ season opener back to Sept. 26 at home against Northwestern.
Penn State will now be down two fewer home games, as Kent State and San Jose State were scheduled to visit Beaver Stadium.
With a league-only schedule, the Nittany Lions will play five home games, including their contest against Northwestern: Iowa (Oct. 17), Ohio State (Oct. 24), Michigan State (Nov. 14) and Maryland (Nov. 21).
Penn State visits Michigan (Oct. 3), Indiana (Oct. 31), Nebraska (Nov. 7) and Rutgers (Nov.28).
Other affected fall sports include Nittany Lions’ men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey.
