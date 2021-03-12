A technical glitch was to blame Friday when dozens upon dozens of residents lined up in downtown Johnstown for COVID-19 vaccines, with many going home without getting the shots.
Highlands Health Clinic had organized the event for individuals 65 years of age and older along with those with underlying health conditions, Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
“We ended up having too many people and not enough shots,” she said.
Residents had to register in advance to receive their first doses of the Pfzier vaccine, but by Friday morning only 100 had done so.
With roughly 1,100 doses available for the two-day clinic, Highlands Health implemented a new robocalling system – Nightingale Calling LLC – to get more pre-registered people to the Locust Street location to receive shots.
The plan was to give out 550 vaccines Friday and another 550 Saturday. As calls were going unanswered, more were made – leading to 2,400 people being contacted.
Another hiccup was that the automated message told individuals to bring a friend.
Eventually, the line of those who came for vaccines wrapped around the block near St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, running from Highlands Health along Locust Street then onto Market Street.
By Friday afternoon, those waiting for the vaccine had to be turned away.
“I am so sorry to all those people who came out,” Danchanko said.
Highlands Health hadn’t been able to beta test the new contacting system – developed by the National Institute of Health – and that led to the mishap, Danchanko said.
Now that the bugs have been worked out of the system Danchanko is confident that the clinic will be ready next time.
Saturday’s event is set to continue as scheduled, she said.
‘Rewarding to help’
The Mount Aloysius College nursing students who had volunteered to help administer the shots received the experience they were seeking.
As soon as junior Meagan Ott saw an email asking for help she “hopped on it.”
“It’s very fulfilling and rewarding to help,” she said.
Ott was one of about 20 nursing students who signed up to lend a hand at the event in downtown Johnstown both days.
Nicole Custer, chairwoman of the college’s nursing department, said she put out the call for volunteers at 5 p.m. Wednesday and had enough students within two hours – a feat she considered impressive.
And after all the slots were filled, she had to turn students away who kept reaching out to help.
Ott said the Mount students were eager to help out and were glad to get the hands-on experience.
“They just jumped right in,” Custer said. “I’m so proud of them for stepping up and helping.”
‘Saving people’s lives’
Individuals were guided into the courtyard of the church, where their information was taken before they were ushered into the hall where nursing students, monitored by Highlands Health representatives, stood at stations ready to inject the vaccines.
“When you couple a good learning experience with meeting a community need, you can’t get any better than that,” Custer said.
Peighton Gutshall, a Mount freshman, was happy to have that opportunity.
“It’s a good learning experience for the students,” she said. “We’re pretty much saving people’s lives.”
Gutshall was glad to practice interacting with patients and administering shots.
Francine Glass, a registered nurse with Highlands Health who worked the clinic, thought it was a “wonderful experience” for the students.
She added that students didn’t just learn how to administer shots, they also received experience on registering patients and gathering information from them through conversation.
“This is something they don’t get in the classroom setting,” she said. “This is real life.”
