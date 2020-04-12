Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.