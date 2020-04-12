As Pastor Scott Klimke called out “Christ has risen” to the faithful in front of him Sunday morning, the honk of more than 150 car horns bellowed back at him.
Motorists waved their wiper blades rather than outstretched hands as a sign of peace.
“Hallelujah!,” he said.
It was an Easter scene the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church pastor acknowledged he never could have imagined a few months ago.
Klimke was standing at a microphone on the Silver-Drive-In’s colorful concession stand patio surrounded by a field of parked vehicles. But in the midst of the sweeping, isolating coronavirus pandemic, the sight of an estimated 300 Christians carefully celebrating the holiday was beautiful indeed, he said.
“To see the community come together and embrace this, it’s gratifying,” Klimke said, wearing a light blue protective mask with his bright robe.
The Richland Township church organized the event over a three-week period where Pennsylvanians statewide have further isolated themselves from one another. What started with social distancing has now turned to a government order to stay out of the public, whenever possible, and wear masks to stop the coronavirus spread.
Klimke said Mt. Calvary organizers spoke with medical experts, emergency responders and Richland Township police before finalizing plans for an Easter service where congregants could share in worship without sharing a dangerous virus.
The event was advertised along with no-contact guidelines.
Attendees were told to print out bulletins at home.
They brought their own bread for Communion.
And Richland Township Police were present, directing cars into and from the site.
Churchgoers were greeted by Klimke’s voice through their radios, urging them to worship with love and wisdom “in your car – with the windows up.”
“We certainly don’t agree with the Christians out there who say this is all a joke and that we shouldn’t take (the coronavirus) seriously. Or that God will take care of us if we just throw ourselves in danger’s way,” he said. “Just like the church as wisdom, so does the world – and we respect that.”
Marking the resurrection of Jesus, Easter is often celebrated as a time of joy and new beginnings. But Klimke and associate pastor Jonathan Adams noted that for many, the shadow of the coronavirus might make any day seem lifeless, lonely and dark.
Klimke turned to scripture – and the words of the late Beatle George Harrison to remind the faithful that there is a light that overcomes all of that.
“Here comes the sun ... and through it all, here comes the son, our lord and savior,” Klimke said. “Jesus is the light that the darkness cannot overcome.”
It was an uplifting message at the right time for it, St. Calvary church member Mark Williams said.
“This gives us all a chance to reflect on what we’re all dealing with right now – and see that there are better days ahead,” said Williams, parked in his Subaru with his family sitting around him. “Even if it means sitting inside our cars, it’s important to share the word of God today.”
Cindy Blough, of Richland Township, agreed.
“This is a reminder the Lord us with us,” she said. “And he’ll help get us through this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.