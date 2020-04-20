The 2020 Stonycreek Rendezvous was supposed to be a milestone 30th anniversary celebration of the event. It was also going to be the highlight of the Benscreek Canoe Club's 50th year.
But, now, the gathering – with paddling on the Stonycreek River, releases from the Quemahoning Reservoir and party at Greenhouse Park – will not happen. On Monday, the club announced the official cancellation of the Rendezvous, which was scheduled to take place on May 15-17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were pretty excited,” Benscreek Canoe Club President Mike Cook said.
“We thought we could do some really nice memorial merchandise that we could get in people's hands. And here we are. We might still be able to sell some of that stuff through our website if people want like a 50th anniversary Benscreek Canoe Club T-shirt, once those designs are in. But, yeah, it's a pretty big bummer.”
Organizers did not feel a crowd could be safely brought together for a weekend of paddling and camping.
“Based off of the social-distancing guidelines that we've seen from the state, it doesn't look like they're going to lift those in time for us to stick 1,200 people in Greenhouse Park,” Cook said. “And, on top of that, when you're kayaking, you have to run shuttles to the beginning of the run. So you're sticking sometimes four, five, six people in the same car and driving to the put-in and then the opposite after you're done paddling. So we just felt like it was in the best interest of everybody to call it.”
The club considered postponing the Rendezvous to a later date.
“The problem with that is we're not allowed to get whitewater releases out of the Que once the level of Quemahoning Dam drops below a certain level, as per the operations manual,” Cook said. “If we were to do it later in the year, once early- to mid-August hits, it's pretty much guaranteed that releases are over because that pool drops so low. At the same time, the Stonycreek is too low to be paddle-able. It would be too hard to shuffle everything to later in the year unfortunately.”
Benscreek Canoe Club is seeking donations to help offset the costs of expenses that were already incurred and future projects, considering the loss of its biggest annual fundraiser.
“All of the money that we would have got from gate fees and camping fees would have gone directly into the operations of the whitewater valve because every time we open that thing we have to pay for the whitewater releases,” Cook said. “A lot of people don't realize that. Almost all of that money comes from the Rendezvous.”
