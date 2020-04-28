Beginnings Inc., in Johnstown, may not be able to hold in-person sessions right now, but the organization’s continued effort to serve children is a blessing, according to Stephanie Detwliler.
Her 2-year-old daughter, Brooke, receives speech therapy from the agency and has for the past seven months.
Detwiler said she’s grateful that Beginnings was able to institute alternative sessions to keep helping Brooke.
“I think I would have lost all the progress we’ve made if we wouldn’t have continued with teleinterventions,” Detwiler said.
Beginnings started instituting “teleinterventions” a week after Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order was issued March 17.
Detwiler admitted that she was initially apprehensive to the idea of holding weekly meetings via videoconference, specifically because she was worried about her daughter’s attention span.
“I said to my husband ‘How am I going to get Brooke to sit here this whole time?,’ ” Detwiler said.
That ended up not being an issue.
She lets Brooke know when it’s time to video chat with Beginnings speech and language therapist and Early Intervention Field Supervisor Shaunna Bobak, and Brooke gathers up her puzzles and books then sits at the kitchen table excited to begin.
Bobak’s initial goal was at least 10 minutes with Brooke, but she’s been able to keep the child’s attention for nearly two hours.
Detwiler thinks being able to see Bobak on the screen helps.
By her second birthday in August of 2019, Brooke didn’t speak but she now has 45 to 50 words and her mother is thankful.
“We would not be where we are at without them,” Detwiler said.
That satisfaction and assistance is what Beginnings wanted to continue providing despite the pandemic, Bobak explained.
“We want people to know that we’re still there for support and guidance,” she said. “It may look different, but it’s still the same.”
The transition has had its share of challenges, according to Bobak, but Beginnings has risen to the occasion.
For any family receiving services prior to the shutdown, the organization has worked to continue helping in whatever way is comfortable for the family.
That could be through video chat, such as with Detwiler, or over the phone, Bobak said, and it extends to all branches of Beginnings, including the occupational and physical therapy programs.
According to Bobak, some therapists have been using baby dolls for demonstrations.
“Our staff has been amazing in figuring out unique ways of implementing teleintervention,” Bobak said.
She added that the transition has gone better than expected and she’s pleased with the families willingness to make the switch and work with the organization.
“They’ve really far exceeded my expectations,” Bobak said.
Beginnings provides free services for children from birth to three years of age in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
Bobak said if a family is interested in Beginningsm, they should call 1-800-692-7288 to begin an evaluation.
That family can then choose Beginnings for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.