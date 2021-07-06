Bedford and Indiana were the sole counties in the region to add any COVID-19 cases Monday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
Cambria, Somerset and Blair’s tallies remained unchanged in both virus instances and deaths.
Bedford logged the most of either with 10 additional cases, which increased its total to 4,729 since the disease began affecting the area, while Indiana reported four more positives, making the county’s total 6,417. Neither county reported any more fatalities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the commonwealth, there are about 500 more cases added since the last official state Department of Health update on July 2.
Pennsylvania now has 1,213,019 cases, according to the state’s website, and 27,707 deaths. To date, there’s a 97% recovery rate and there have been 4,787,631 negative tests and 11.7 million vaccinations have been administered.
In Cambria County, 54,352 individuals are fully inoculated.
Additionally, the state’s hospitalizations and confirmed cases continue to drop.
According to the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, there are 70.4 fewer hospitalizations in the past seven days compared to the previous seven days, as well as 172 fewer confirmed cases.
The state’s percent positivity rating is also holding at 1.1%.
